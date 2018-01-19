New blood test detects eight common cancers

BALTIMORE: A new blood test that can detect eight common cancers of the ovary, liver, stomach, pancreas, oesophagus, colon, lung or breast, has undergone human trials, said researchers from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.

In the test on 1,005 patients, whose cancer had not yet spread to other tissues, CancerSEEK sought out 70 per cent of the cancers, according to the report in the journal Science on Jan 18.

Dr Gert Attard, team leader in the Centre for Evolution and Cancer at the Institute of Cancer Research, and consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said that they were very close to achieving the technology to use blood tests to screen for cancer.

CancerSEEK hunts for mutated DNA and the proteins they produce in the bloodstream - a novel approach in cancer detection. Researchers explained the test can uncover mutations in 16 genes seen in cancer and the eight proteins that they often release.

Some cancers do not have screening programmes available for early detection. Pancreatic cancer, for instance, is often detected so late that four in five patients die in the year that they are diagnosed.

Dr Cristian Tomasetti, from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said that finding tumours when they could still be surgically removed would be a “night and day difference” for survival.

However, CancerSEEK's ability to detect advanced cancer does not mean it can also detect early stage cancer, much less pre-symptomatic cancer, said Paul Pharoah, a professor of cancer epidemiology at the University of Cambridge. “The sensitivity for the Stage 1 cancers in the study was only 40 per cent,” he said.

CancerSEEK is now being trialled on people who have not been diagnosed with cancer - a true test of its effectiveness, said Dr Tomasetti.



The researchers estimated the cost of CancerSEEK to be about US$500, which can be less than the cost of a colonscopy for subsidised patients in Singapore.