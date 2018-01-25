New Wolbachia strain more effective at blocking dengue and Zika transmission: Study

GLASGOW: Scientists have found that a novel strain of the Wolbachia bacteria can block mosquito transmission of dengue and the Zika virus better than previously tested strains.

The Wolbachia bacteria wAu - one of two new strains - is found to be more effective than the current Wolbachia strains used, according to the University of Glasgow’s MRC Centre for Virus Research (CVR) researchers.

The study was published in the journal PLOS Pathogens on Thursday (Jan 25).

Wolbachia-carrying Aedes aegypti male mosquitoes are already being used in field tests to bring down the mosquito population and potentially reduce the spread of dengue.

Tests done by the National Environment Agency in 2017 managed to suppress the Aedes aegypti mosquito population by 50 per cent in selected sites in Singapore.

However, the CVR scientists noted that some Wolbachia strains may not be effective at blocking the transmission or they are not inherited efficiently by the mosquitoes in tropical countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To compare the effectiveness of two new Wolbachia strains wAu and wAlbA, the researchers introduced them, along with two previously tested ones wMel and wAlbB, to Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

After feeding on dengue or Zika-infected blood, the mosquitoes infected with wAu had lower levels of viral RNA - which carries genetic information - in their bodies than the mosquitoes infected with the other strains.

wAu also showed high rates of inheritance, including under high-temperature conditions.

Said Steven Sinkins, a professor in microbiology and tropical medicine at the University of Glasgow: “Our results with the wAu strain showed, by far, the effective transmission blocking for all the viruses we tested, and it provides an exciting new option to explore for disease control programmes."

Dr Jonathan Pearce, who is head of infections and immunity at MRC, said that “these findings may be key to uncovering a new tool in the fight against the spread of mosquito-borne diseases”.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to NEA for comments on the Wolbachia strain used in Singapore's field test.