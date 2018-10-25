NMC Health, Hassana Investment sign agreement to build Saudi healthcare network

Dubai: NMC Health said it has signed an agreement with Hassana Investment Company, the investment arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GoSI) of Saudi Arabia, to develop a pan Saudi Arabian network of world-class healthcare facilities.

The memorandum of understanding targets a total investment of 6 billion Saudi riyals and the employment of up to 10,000 staff over the next five years, NMC said in a statement.

