Northern Ireland confirms H5N6 bird flu case

LONDON: A case of H5N6 bird flu has been confirmed in a wild greylag goose in Northern Ireland, the department of agriculture, environment and rural affairs said on Friday.

"This is the second case of H5N6 in a wild bird in Northern Ireland this season and is not unexpected given that avian influenza continues to circulate in wild birds across Europe," said Robert Huey, chief veterinary officer for Northern Ireland.

"While the risk of an avian influenza incursion in wild birds remains, the risk to poultry is low. However, it is essential that we take the necessary steps to protect our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy."

The bird was found in Lurgan Park, County Armagh as part of a dead wild bird surveillance program. The same strain was confirmed in March in a wild buzzard in County Antrim.

