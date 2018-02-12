Norway to buy Biogen's Spinraza medicine: broadcaster NRK

Norwegian authorities will buy the rare-disease treatment Spinraza for patients from U.S. drugmaker Biogen Inc at a cost of 7 million Norwegian crowns (US$880,381.33) per year per patient, public broadcaster NRK reported on Monday.

Spinraza treats the rare, often fatal disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Norwegian authorities will cover the costs for minors only.

(US$1 = 7.9511 Norwegian crowns)

