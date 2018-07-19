Novartis to pay 95 mln euros to Galapagos, MorphoSys for skin drug

Novartis said on Thursday it will pay 95 million euros (US$110.49 million) to Galapagos and MorphoSys to license a prospective medicine targeting the skin condition atopic dermatitis, as the Swiss drugmaker strengthens its foothold in immunology.

Novartis, which said the deal includes additional payments, royalties and fees pending the achievement of milestones, already has a blockbuster drug, Cosentyx, in immunology with accelerating sales in psoriasis and ankylosing spondolitis.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Source: Reuters

