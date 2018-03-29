NTU, CGH launch postgraduate diploma for ageing and sports-related injuries

SINGAPORE: The Nanyang Technological University and Changi General Hospital have launched a postgraduate diploma in sports medicine to train doctors to deal with sports-related injuries, particularly in an ageing population.

According to a news release on Thursday (Mar 29), the programme, which caters to primary care doctors and specialists, will be run by the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine). It will be conducted on a part-time basis and take up one year.

The programme, part of which will be conducted online, will welcome the first intake of students in late July.

"The introduction of the new postgraduate diploma, the first of its kind in Singapore and Asia, is timely as there is limited medical expertise in the prevention and non-surgical treatment of sports injuries and musculoskeletal conditions in athletes and the general population, including the elderly," said in the release.



Students will also have the option to learn more about exercise prescription, sports nutrition, biomechanics and physiology. There will also be opportunities to consult experienced medical experts in the country.



The graduate diploma in sports medicine will be headed by Associate Professor Fabian Lim, who is the Assistant Dean (Research) and Associate Professor of Exercise Physiology at NTU's LKCMedicine. The course director will be Adjunct Associate Professor Roger Tian, a senior consultant of sports medicine at Changi General Hospital.

"Prior to this, such courses were only available in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine will provide doctors interested in sports and exercise medicine with an accessible and professionally recognised training programme," Prof Tian said.

He added: "There is increasing evidence regarding the role of physical activity in the prevention and management of chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, coronary heart disease and diabetes. The skills imparted will enable doctors to use exercise as a tool in the battle against these diseases with confidence.”

Students who complete the qualification, which is endorsed by the Singapore Medical Council, will be able to provide medical support for sports programmes and events.