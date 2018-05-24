OIE declares Brazil free of foot-and-mouth with vaccination

PARIS: The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) declared Brazil free of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) with vaccination on Thursday, opening new export prospects for the world's largest beef exporter.

The OIE already considered most of Brazil to be free of foot-and-mouth with vaccination. The declaration, which the government had been expecting since the start of the year, extends certification to the whole country.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)