One hour of TV daily increases even active people's risk of more than 9 cancers: Research

SINGAPORE: Reducing your risk of cancer may be as simple as swapping Netflix for some household chores, said a US expert.



Charles E Matthews, an epidemiologist at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), shared that people needed more physical activity than they thought at the American Association for the Advancement of Science conference in Texas.



But more importantly, they needed to sit less, he said.



The latest physical activity guidelines for Americans, published in 2008, recommend "avoiding inactivity", plus up to five hours of moderate activity a week, and up to two-and-a-half hours a week of vigorous activity.

Keeping to the recommended activity duration - up to seven-and-a-half hours a week - reduced mortality risk by 20 per cent in a recent cohort study.

But according to Matthews, eliminating the risk "requires much more activity than we currently recommend".



According to him, just one hour of TV a day puts even the most active of people at a higher risk of not just breast and colon cancer, but also nine other cancers, including lung, and head or neck.



Even those who spend their evenings and weekends exercising need to minimise their sitting time if they want to avoid sedentary-related health issues, said Matthews.



"Most people are sedentary 60 per cent of the day. But that still leaves you four, five, six hours a day to be active," he said.



"Clearly, you get the most benefit by doing moderate or vigorous activity for an hour, but there are many ways you can get up to a higher level. This is where moderate activity like a brisk walk or things around the house come in. Anything that is not sitting is good," he said.



The research also explored, for the first time, the upper limit to exercise, that is, at what point do the health benefits plateau, despite the number of hours spent on exercise? The answer was 25 hours a week, or about three and a half hours a day.



To step up the benefits, people would have to keep active for 75 hours a week, around the amount of time marathon runners spend on training.