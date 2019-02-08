Pfizer Japan recalls high blood pressure drug Amvalo due to carcinogen

TOKYO: The Japanese subsidiary of Pfizer Inc is recalling a drug for high blood pressure which was found to contain a substance that can cause cancer, the drugmaker said on Friday (Feb 8).

More than 763,000 tablets of the drug Amvalo, which were manufactured in a factory in India from April to July last year, are the subject of recall, Pfizer Japan Inc said in a statement, adding there were no reports of any damage to health.

"We sincerely apologize for causing troubles and worries to all including those who engage in medical care. We will fully pay careful attention to our manufacturing and quality control to prevent a recurrence," its president Akihisa Harada said.