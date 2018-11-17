Pfizer plans to increase US drug prices in January

Pfizer Inc said on Friday that it plans to hike U.S. prices on 41 of its medicines in January, after walking back its previous price increases this summer under pressure from President Donald Trump.

The company said in a statement that the increases would be on around 10 percent of its drugs. Pfizer said it would raise the price of most of the drugs by 5 percent, while prices for three will rise by 3 percent, and the price of one other will rise by 9 percent.

