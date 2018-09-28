Pfizer's lung cancer drug get FDA nod

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday its drug to treat a rare form of lung cancer got approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The drug, Vizimpro, will look to treat previously untreated patients with a form of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The FDA had granted the drug Priority Review designation earlier this year. The status is given to medicines that may offer significant advances in treatment or may provide a treatment where no adequate therapy exists.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)