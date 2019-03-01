Philippines says to charge Sanofi employees, health officials over dengue deaths

MANILA: The Philippines Justice Department said on Friday (Mar 1) it had found probable cause to indict officials from French drugmaker Sanofi and former and current Philippine health officials over a series of dengue-related deaths.

The Department of Justice said in a statement it would recommend charges be filed in court for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, due to what it said were procedural lapses in the implementation of a dengue immunization program in 2016 using the vaccine Dengvaxia.

It recommended six Sanofi employees and 14 current and former Philippine health officials to be charged.

The department said the charges would be based on an investigation into the deaths of 10 children, adding other complaints were still being probed.



Sanofi's dengue vaccine Dengvaxia was recalled in the Philippines in December 2017. (Photo: AFP/Ted ALJIBE)

The Philippines was the first nation to use Dengvaxia in a mass immunisation programme, but Sanofi disclosed in 2017 that it could worsen symptoms for people not previously infected by the dengue virus.

The disclosure sparked a nationwide panic, with some parents alleging the vaccine killed their children.

The controversy also triggered a vaccine scare that the government said was a factor behind measles outbreaks that the UN Children's Fund said have killed 203 people so far this year.



"Members of the board of Sanofi Pasteur actively advertised, in fact marketed the drug, despite knowledge of the risks involved in the vaccine, despite knowledge of the risks involved in its use," Justice Department spokesman Markk Perete said.

"Later on when certain deaths and other medical emergencies arose, they did not render assistance to the victims and their family ... It's a crime by neglect," he told AFP.

The department said the crime is punishable by up to six years in prison.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sanofi has repeatedly said the vaccine is safe, noting in a March 2018 statement: "No causal-related deaths were reported in 15 countries after clinical trials conducted for more than a decade with 40,000 subjects involved."



Dengue, or haemorrhagic fever, is the world's most common mosquito-borne virus and infects an estimated 390 million people in more than 120 countries each year - killing more than 25,000 of them, according to the World Health Organization.

Friday's announcement comes less than two weeks after the Philippine Food and Drug Administration permanently banned the sale, import and distribution of Dengvaxia.

Manila stopped the public immunisation programme shortly after Sanofi's 2017 disclosure.