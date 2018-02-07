Poorly lit spaces could affect learning and memory performance

SINGAPORE: Dim lighting can affect the brain’s structure and its ability to remember and learn, according to research by the Michigan State University.

The study, which was published in the journal Hippocampus, is the first to show that changes in environmental light can create structural changes in the brain.

In tests on Nile grass rats, which are diurnal and sleep at night, researchers found that spending four weeks in poorly lit rooms diminished levels of a chemical - brain derived neurotrophic factor - needed to maintain healthy brain connections. The effects were similar to people struggling to find their way back to their cars in a busy parking lot.

“Since there are fewer connections being made, this results in diminished learning and memory performance,” said Joel Soler, lead author of the study. The rats exposed to dim light lost about 30 per cent of capacity in their hippocampus - an area of the brain responsible for memory, learning and emotions.

The dim light used in the rat tests was similar to the light on “cloudy days of winter or typical indoor lighting”, said Professor Tony Nunez, co-author of the study.

However, when the rats were exposed to bright light, such as daylight, the researchers noted significant improvement when they were made to perform spatial tasks. Even rats that were kept in dim conditions improved their brain capacity and performance when exposed to bright light for four weeks.

