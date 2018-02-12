Recyclable self-healing e-skin to boost prosthetic, biomedical and robotics development

SINGAPORE: An electronic skin, or e-skin, that is malleable, self-healing and recyclable has been created by University of Colorado Boulder researchers.

The research was published in the journal Science Advances, and is one of a number of wearable e-skins that are being developed by labs around the world. Applications for these materials range from prosthetic development to biomedical devices.

Another application of the e-skin is in robotics, said co-author Professor Zhang Wei from the university’s Chemistry and Biochemistry Department.

"Let's say you wanted a robot to take care of a baby," said Prof Zhang. "In that case, you would integrate e-skin on the robot fingers that can feel the pressure of the baby. The idea is to try and mimic biological skin with e-skin that has desired functions."

One of the e-skin’s distinct features is a unique polymer known as polyimine that has been laced with silver nanoparticles. Doing so provides the e-skin with better mechanical strength, chemical stability and electrical conductivity.

Polyimine is also what gives the e-skin the ability to self-heal, said lead researcher Assistant Professor Xiao Jianliang. In addition, the e-skin is embedded with sensors to measure pressure, temperature, humidity and air flow, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"What is unique here is that the chemical bonding of polyimine we use allows the e-skin to be both self-healing and fully recyclable at room temperature," said Assoc Prof Xiao.

"Given the millions of tonnes of electronic waste generated worldwide every year, the recyclability of our e-skin makes good economic and environmental sense."

It may still be a far cry from the self-healing robots in the movie Terminator, but the researchers claim that the e-skin, including the sensors, can be healed using a mix of three commercially available compounds in ethanol.

To recycle the e-skin, it is soaked in a recycling solution to disintegrate the polymers into substances that are soluble in ethanol.

The silver nanoparticles sink to the bottom of the solution. The process takes about 30 minutes at 60 degrees Celsius, or 10 hours at room temperature.

The healing happens even faster: Within 30 minutes at room temperature, or within a few minutes at 60 degrees Celsius, according to Assoc Prof Xiao.

"The recycled solution and nanoparticles can then be used to make new, functional e-skin," he said.

Assoc Prof Xiao and his colleagues are improving on the e-skin's texture - it is soft but not as stretchy as human skin - and also working to make the material easier to manufacture and embed in prosthetics or robots.

