RedHill Biopharma's antibiotic succeeds in late-stage study

REUTERS: Israel-based RedHill Biopharma Ltd said on Monday its combination antibiotic met the main goal of a late-stage study testing the drug in patients with a type of bacterial infection that affects the stomach and small intestine.

The company said it hopes to file for marketing approval of the drug, Talicia, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first half of next year.

The drug is being tested in patients with Helicobacter pylori infection, for which about 2.5 million patients are treated annually in the United States.

