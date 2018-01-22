Research shows brain’s preference for carbs over fats when stressed

NAGOYA, Japan: Researchers have found that stress can activate neurons in the brain that stimulate your craving for carbs.

When the team at National Institute for Physiological Sciences in Japan activated neurons related to the stress response in mice, they found that the rodents ate high-carbohydrate food at a rate that was three times that of other mice. Interestingly, the neuron-activated mice halved their intake of high-fat food.

According to lead scientist Professor Yasuhiko Minokoshi, this was the first research that demonstrates how brain activity influences food preference when it comes to carbohydrates and fats. The study was published in the scientific journal Cell Reports on Jan 17.

“Many people who eat sweets too much when stressed tend to blame themselves for being unable to control their impulses,” Prof Minokoshi was quoted in the Japan Times as saying. “But if they know it's because of the neurons”, they might not be so hard on themselves, he said.

Prof Minokoshi said that suppressing the specific neurons involved would not immediately improve people’s diets, as the neurons play other important roles too. However, finding a particular molecule in the neurons and suppressing part of its action could curb excessive eating of carb-heavy food.

A substance that can activate the neurons may be developed to treat people who over-consume fat, said Prof Minokoshi.

