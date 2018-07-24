Some Ritz cracker products, Goldfish Crackers recalled in the US over salmonella concerns

NEW YORK: Two major US snacks have been voluntarily recalled by their producers in light of salmonella concerns.

Mondelez Global has voluntarily begun recalling some Ritz Cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products over concern that they may include an ingredient tainted with salmonella.

The company said in a statement on Saturday (Jul 21) that it has not received any complaints of illness, and that it issued the recall as a precautionary measure.

The ingredient of concern is whey powder, which one of Mondelez’s suppliers has recalled due to “the potential presence of salmonella”, according to Mondelez.



The recall extends to more than a dozen types of Ritz cracker sandwich and Ritz Bits products sold in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, Pepperidge Farm, owned by Campbell Soup Company, is also voluntarily recalling 3.3 million units of its Goldfish Crackers due to the possible presence of salmonella after it was notified by an ingredient supplier that the whey powder used in seasoning four varieties of the crackers could have salmonella, the company said on Monday.



The four recalled varieties are Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

The company said no illnesses had been reported. Company spokeswoman Bethridge Toovell specified the number of units affected by the recall.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause people to experience fevers, nausea and gastro-intestinal problems, which can be serious in children and others with weakened immune systems, Mondelez said.

Earlier this month, Kellogg Co said it was recalling an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 US states due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

The US Food and Drug Administration also warned residents of eight US states about recalled packages of pre-cut melon linked to a salmonella outbreak, which was distributed to stores operated by Costco Wholesale Corp, Kroger Co, Walmart Inc, and Amazon.com Inc’s Whole Foods.

