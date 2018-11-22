Roche-AbbVie cancer drug gets accelerated FDA approval

Roche Holding AG said on Wednesday its cancer drug, Venclexta, received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of a combination treatment for newly diagnosed patients with a form of leukemia.

REUTERS: Roche Holding AG said on Wednesday its cancer drug, Venclexta, received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of a combination treatment for newly diagnosed patients with a form of leukemia.

The drug, developed in partnership with AbbVie Inc, was approved for patients with acute myeloid leukemia aged 75 or older, or those ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)