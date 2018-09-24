Roche deepens push into personalized cancer care with new test

Swiss drugmaker Roche upped its bet on personalized cancer treatment on Monday, saying it is now ready to sell a blood test around the world that can identify common cancer gene mutations from a patient's blood.

ZURICH: Swiss drugmaker Roche upped its bet on personalized cancer treatment on Monday, saying it is now ready to sell a blood test around the world that can identify common cancer gene mutations from a patient's blood.

The blood test, called FoundationOne Liquid, is among the first products to emerge from Foundation Medicine after Roche spent US$2.4 billion on the testing company earlier this year on the conviction that future cancer treatment will more and more be tailored to individual characteristics of a person's tumor.

From patients' blood, Roche said Foundation's test can identify circulating tumor DNA and identify 70 of the most commonly mutated genes in solid tumors, including features which may help identify patients most likely to benefit from cancer immunotherapy.

