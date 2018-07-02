Roche highlights Tecentriq results in triple negative breast cancer

Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that a trial showed its immunotherapy Tecentriq plus the chemotherapy Abraxane significantly reduced the risk of disease worsening or death in people with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

The company, citing its IMpassion130 study, said it also recorded an encouraging overall survival benefit for the PD-L1 positive population in the trial, at interim analysis.

