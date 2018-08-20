Roche's Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals

Health

Roche's Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals

Chinese regulators are speeding up drug approvals, with Roche's Alecensa cancer medicine the latest beneficiary in a market that is growing increasingly important for international pharmaceuticals companies' growth plans.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is pictured on the company&apos;s headqu
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is pictured on the company's headquarters in Basel February 4, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (SWITZERLAND)/File Photo

Bookmark

ZURICH: Chinese regulators are speeding up drug approvals, with Roche's Alecensa cancer medicine the latest beneficiary in a market that is growing increasingly important for international pharmaceuticals companies' growth plans.

China's National Drug Administration backed the Swiss drugmaker's Alecensa to treat a kind of lung cancer, called anaplastic lymphoma kinase-, or ALK-positive, less than a year after European and U.S. approvals.

(Reporting by John Miller)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark