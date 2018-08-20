Roche's Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals

Chinese regulators are speeding up drug approvals, with Roche's Alecensa cancer medicine the latest beneficiary in a market that is growing increasingly important for international pharmaceuticals companies' growth plans.

China's National Drug Administration backed the Swiss drugmaker's Alecensa to treat a kind of lung cancer, called anaplastic lymphoma kinase-, or ALK-positive, less than a year after European and U.S. approvals.

(Reporting by John Miller)