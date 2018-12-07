Roche's lung cancer combo treatment wins FDA approval
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said on Thursday that its Tecentriq immunotherapy in combination with chemotherapy was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a first-line treatment for a form of lung cancer.
The Tecentriq regimen showed significant survival benefit in the initial treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, the drugmaker said.
The agency's approval comes a day after the drug won priority review from the U.S. regulator.
(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)