Roche's Tecentriq cocktail boosts survival in small cell lung cancer

Health

Roche's Tecentriq cocktail boosts survival in small cell lung cancer

Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that a cocktail of its immunotherapy Tecentriq with chemotherapy boosted survival of patients with previously untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer compared with chemotherapy alone.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Bookmark

ZURICH: Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday that a cocktail of its immunotherapy Tecentriq with chemotherapy boosted survival of patients with previously untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer compared with chemotherapy alone.

"These are the first positive Phase III survival results for any immunotherapy-based combination in the initial treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer," Roche said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark