Roche's Tecentriq combination to get speedy FDA review

Roche's immunotherapy combination that includes Tecentriq, Avastin and chemotherapy will get a speeded-up review by U.S. regulators for use in initial treatment of people with a common form of lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

ZURICH: Roche's immunotherapy combination that includes Tecentriq, Avastin and chemotherapy will get a speeded-up review by U.S. regulators for use in initial treatment of people with a common form of lung cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Roche has already announced results of clinical trials that showed the combination boosted survival benefit compared to older treatments.

Advertisement

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)