Roche's Tecentriq wins speedy US review in small cell lung cancer

Roche's Tecentriq immunotherapy with chemotherapy won priority review in the United States for the initial treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC), the company said, setting up possible approval by March 18.

ZURICH: Roche's Tecentriq immunotherapy with chemotherapy won priority review in the United States for the initial treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC), the company said, setting up possible approval by March 18.

Wednesday's announcement comes after Roche in September said patients with untreated extensive-stage SCLC, where cancer has spread, lived a median 12.3 months after getting Tecentriq plus chemotherapy, compared to 10.3 months for those on just chemotherapy.

