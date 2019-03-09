Roche's Tecentriq wins US approval for aggressive breast cancer

ZURICH: Swiss drugmaker Roche on Friday won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its immunotherapy Tecentriq for triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of the disease that has proven tough-to-treat.

The FDA approved Tecentriq combined with the chemotherapy Abraxane to treat adults with inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in people whose tumours express PD-L1, a protein that may help cancers avoid detection by the immune system.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

