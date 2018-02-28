Roche says hemophilia drug Hemlibra wins EU approval

ZURICH: Swiss group Roche said on Tuesday the European Commission has approved its drug Hemlibra for people with hemophilia A who have developed resistance to standard treatments.

The approval was expected after a panel recommended it last month. The drug was already approved in the United States last year.

Hemlibra is among the new medicines that the Basel-based pharmaceuticals maker hopes will offset falling sales of its three biggest drugs, Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin. Some analysts expect peak Hemlibra sales of more than US$4 billion a year.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)