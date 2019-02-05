Roche seeks to freshen up Kadcyla label amid biosimilar defense

Roche aims to broaden use of its Kadcyla breast cancer drug as the Swiss pharmaceuticals giant defends itself against rivals who are moving in with copies of its older, patent-expired mainstay Herceptin.

ZURICH: Roche aims to broaden use of its Kadcyla breast cancer drug as the Swiss pharmaceuticals giant defends itself against rivals who are moving in with copies of its older, patent-expired mainstay Herceptin.

Roche said on Tuesday it is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's blessing for Kadcyla, a five-year-old drug that carries a cell-killing payload directly into cancer cells, for post-surgical treatment of people with HER2-positive early breast cancer who still had signs of disease after they were treated before surgery.

Advertisement

Kadcyla is already approved for people with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer after treatment with Herceptin and chemotherapy.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)