Roche sues US executives in fight over diabetes test strips

Roche is seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages and compensation in a U.S. lawsuit against former executives of a Utah-based company, the Swiss drugmaker's latest case targeting what it calls fraudulent schemes involving its diabetes test strips.

FILE PHOTO: Roche tablets are seen positioned in front of a displayed Roche logo in this photo illu
FILE PHOTO: Roche tablets are seen in front of a Roche logo in this photo illustration shot January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
"Defendants caused Roche to wrongfully pay over US$87 million in rebates and to lose a similar amount of sales of retail strips," according to Roche's complaint filed in U.S. District Court in New Jersey on Tuesday against more than a dozen defendants including Jeffrey C. Smith, chief executive at Utah's Alliance Medical Holdings until 2017.

Smith did not immediately return phone calls and e-mails seeking comment.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

