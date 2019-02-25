Roche to buy gene therapy specialist Spark in US$4.3 billion deal

Roche on Monday said it will buy Spark Therapeutics in a transaction valued at US$4.3 billion as the Swiss drugmaker builds its hemophilia portfolio and seeks to keep pace in gene therapy with rivals like Novartis.

Roche will acquire U.S.-based Spark for US$114.50 per share, a premium of about 122 percent to Spark's closing price on Feb. 22, the Swiss company said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)