Roche to make Hemlibra donation to boost access

ZURICH: Swiss drugmaker Roche plans to donate its new hemophilia A drug Hemlibra to a program run by the World Hemophilia Federation, hoping to provide treatment to as many as 1,000 people in areas where patients face hurdles to treatment.

The donation, announced on Wednesday, will focus on patients who have developed resistance, or inhibitors, to current hemophilia A treatments and children, Roche said in a statement.

