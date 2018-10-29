Roche touts study data as eye disease market primed for shake-up

Roche touts study data as eye disease market primed for shake-up

Swiss drugmaker Roche on Monday touted data for a new drug against a blindness-causing eye disease that hits millions of older people, the latest sign this multi-billion-dollar market is primed for disruption.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Ba
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside their headquarters in Basel January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

Roche's experimental faricimab, a bispecific antibody, showed potential for extended durability in use against the disease neovascular age-related mascular degeneration, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

