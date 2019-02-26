Sanofi, Regeneron lose US patent challenge to Amgen cholesterol drug

A U.S. jury on Monday said patents owned by Amgen Inc on its cholesterol drug Rapatha are valid, rejecting a challenge by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA, Bloomberg reported.

Sanofi and Regeneron had stipulated that if the Amgen patents were valid their jointly developed cholesterol drug Praluent infringed them.

