Sanofi, Regeneron skin cancer drug gets FDA nod

REUTERS: Sanofi SA said on Friday its skin cancer drug, made in partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The drug, Libtayo, is used to treat skin cancer in patients whose condition has not improved following surgery or chemotherapy.

Libtayo will be sold in the United States at a list price of US$9,100 for a three-week treatment cycle.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)