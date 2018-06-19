Sarepta stock soars as early-stage gene therapy data shows promise

REUTERS: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc reported promising results on Tuesday from an early-stage study testing its gene therapy in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), driving the company's shares up 60 percent.

Sarepta said data from the three-patient study showed an 87 percent mean reduction in serum creatine kinase levels, which is used as a preliminary diagnosis tool for DMD.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)