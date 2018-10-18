Scottish government identifies case of mad cow disease

LONDON: Scotland's government said on Thursday that a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease, had been discovered on a farm in Aberdeenshire.

The government said precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at the farm, while further investigations are carried out to identify the origin of the disease.

Advertisement

"I have activated the Scottish government's response plan to protect our valuable farming industry, including establishing a precautionary movement ban being placed on the farm," Fergus Ewing, Scotland's farming minister, said in a statement.

(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)