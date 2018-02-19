Sheep-human hybrids pave the future for organ transplants: Scientists

SINGAPORE: Stanford University researchers have successfully created the first human-sheep hybrids, which can pave the way towards revolutionising organ transplants.



By introducing human stem cells into sheep embryos, the Stanford scientists have grown a hybrid creature that is more than 99 per cent sheep. Only about one in 10,000 cells (or fewer) in the hybrid embryos are human, said project lead Hiro Nakuachi, a professor of genetics at Stanford, at the American Association for the Advancement of Science conference in Texas.



"We have this amazing life-saving technology right now with organ transplantation, but there aren’t enough for everybody," said reproductive biologist Pablo Ross from the University of California.



"Imagine you could grow organs in nine months to an adult size," he said in a Science Alert article on Feb 19.

In the US, around 76,000 people are on an organ transplant list, reported a Daily Mail article on Feb 17, and it can take up to five years to reach the top.



In Singapore, while the number of people on the list for cadaveric kidneys has dropped from 563 in 2007 to 253 in 2017, the wait of about nine years remains, according to the Ministry of Health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ETHICAL ISSUES

For the transplant to work, the researchers need at least 1 per cent of the hybrid embryo's cells to be human. But this also brings up ethical issues.



"Let's say that if our results indicate that the human cells all go to the brain of the animal, then we may never carry this forward," said Ross.



Experiments such as the Stanford University's are not without their detractors. Two years ago, the US government backtracked on its fundings of such research after receiving more than 200,000 complaints from animal rights groups.



"All of these approaches are controversial and none of them are perfect, but they offer hope to people who are dying on a daily basis," said Ross.

Researchers have developed human-pig hybrids but are not able to use the process to grow human organs.

"We have already generated a mouse pancreas in rats and then transplanted those into diabetic mouse and were able to show almost a complete cure," said Nakuachi. "It could take five years or it could take 10 years, but I think eventually we will be able to do this," he said.

Sharing this vision is Ross, who is hopeful that the grown organs can not only be used to save lives but also circumvent conditions like diabetes.