Singing the post-natal blues away may help, say researchers

LONDON: Women with post-natal depression were found to recover better when they participated in group singing sessions, said researchers.

Many mothers may experience tearfulness a few days after delivery, according to the Singhealth website. However, when the depression extends beyond two weeks, professional help should be sought. Singhealth advised that about 3 per cent to 5 per cent of women experience moderate to severe depression that require medical attention.

The study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, looked at 134 mothers with post-natal depression who were placed in three groups. The first took part in group singing, the second in creative play sessions, and the last group received their usual care, including family support, being mindful and antidepressants. The mothers in the singing group learnt lullabies and songs with their babies as well as created their own songs about motherhood

All three groups improved after 10 weeks, researchers from University College London found. However, the singing group had already reported a 35 per cent drop in depressive symptoms in the first six weeks.

"Many mothers have concerns about taking depression medication whilst breast-feeding and uptake of psychological therapies with new mothers is relatively low," said lead author Dr Daisy Fancourt.

"So these results are really exciting as they suggest that something as simple as referring mothers to community activities could support their recovery."

Previous studies have indicated singing could help improve the mental health of older people and those with dementia, but this is the first controlled study of its effect on post-natal depression.