South Africa health minister says will support listeria litigation

CAPE TOWN: South Africa's health minister said on Thursday the government would support any community intending court action over the world's largest listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since December.

"Those members of the community who want to litigate, we will give them all the information... all the data, we'll give all the expertise to litigate," Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told parliament.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)