Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on September 16

JERUSALEM: Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as early as mid-September, after an initial delay.

Teva had hoped to receive approval for the drug, fremanezumab by June but last month it said it would be delayed until no later than the end of 2018.

In a statement, Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is slated to make a decision on September 16.

"We are preparing to launch the product immediately when approved," said Brendan O’Grady, head of Teva's North America Commercial. "Migraine patients have waited years for new preventive treatments to enter the market."

