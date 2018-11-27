Teva prices EpiPen generic at US$300

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its generic version of Mylan NV's EpiPen will have a wholesale price of US$300.

FILE PHOTO: A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building is seen in Jerusalem, Israel, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The Israeli drugmaker also said its version of the emergency allergy shot was now available in limited supply in the United States.

