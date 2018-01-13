Trump in 'excellent health,' doctor says after medical exam

U.S. President Donald Trump is in "excellent health," Dr. Ronny Jackson said in a statement after he gave the president a medical examination.

Jackson, the presidential physician, said the examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, "went exceptionally well."

"The president is in excellent health and I look forward to briefing some of the details on Tuesday," Jackson said in a short statement.

