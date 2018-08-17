Trump pushes US lawsuit against drug companies over opioids
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again pressed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to sue drug companies over the nation's ongoing opioids crisis.
"I’d like to bring a federal lawsuit against those companies," Trump said during a meeting of his Cabinet at the White House.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey)