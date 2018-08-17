Trump pushes US lawsuit against drug companies over opioids

Health

Trump pushes US lawsuit against drug companies over opioids

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again pressed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to sue drug companies over the nation's ongoing opioids crisis.

U.S. President Trump addresses a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses members of his cabinet and the news media as he holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday again pressed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to sue drug companies over the nation's ongoing opioids crisis.

"I’d like to bring a federal lawsuit against those companies," Trump said during a meeting of his Cabinet at the White House.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark