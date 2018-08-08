Trump says will make announcement next week on reducing drug prices

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration will be making an announcement next week on reducing drug prices, but he did not offer any specifics.

BEDMINSTER, N.J.: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration will be making an announcement next week on reducing drug prices, but he did not offer any specifics.

Speaking at a meeting of business leaders at his New Jersey club, Trump said drug prices are too high. "We are announcing something next week which is going to get them down really substantially."

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)