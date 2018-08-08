Trump says will make announcement next week on reducing drug prices

Health

Trump says will make announcement next week on reducing drug prices

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration will be making an announcement next week on reducing drug prices, but he did not offer any specifics.

FILE PHOTO A person holds pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in illustration picture in Ljubljana
FILE PHOTO - A person holds pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Bookmark

BEDMINSTER, N.J.: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration will be making an announcement next week on reducing drug prices, but he did not offer any specifics.

Speaking at a meeting of business leaders at his New Jersey club, Trump said drug prices are too high. "We are announcing something next week which is going to get them down really substantially."

(Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark