Trump slams drugmakers, vows to act on price hikes

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his criticism against drugmakers over medicine prices and vowed action, but gave no other details about his long-touted plan to address price hikes.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his criticism against drugmakers over medicine prices and vowed action, but gave no other details about his long-touted plan to address price hikes.

Trump had vowed in May that drug companies would soon be slashing prices. During his presidential campaign, he promised lower U.S. drug costs, but prices remain high.

Advertisement

"Pfizer & others should be ashamed that they have raised drug prices for no reason." Trump wrote in a post on Twitter on Monday. "We will respond!"

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Gregorio)