Turkey to increase fixed exchange rate for pharma products by 26.4 percent: NTV

ISTANBUL: Turkey increased on Wednesday the fixed exchange rate by 26.4 percent for pharmaceutical products that are imported, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was reported as saying by broadcaster NTV.

The exchange rate for pharmaceuticals in 2018 was 2.6934 lira to the euro - barely half the current market rate, which caused a scarcity in essential drugs in the past weeks.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ece Toksabay)