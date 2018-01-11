Turning skin to muscle: Potential boon for muscular disease treatments

SINGAPORE: Scientists have created the first functioning human muscle from skin cells, according to a study published in Nature Communications.

This paves the way for research into diseases such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which causes muscles to wither away, as it is not ethical to take muscle samples from the patient that can lead to further damage, said experts.

Biomedical researchers had already succeeded in growing human muscle tissue from muscle cells in 2015. However, the new study by Duke University researchers demonstrated that it was possible to do the same with adult non-muscle tissues such as skin or blood.

They were able to implant the newly grown muscle fibres into adult mice and show that they survive and function for at least three weeks while integrating into the existing tissue.



“Starting with pluripotent stem cells that are not muscle cells, but can become all existing cells in our body, allows us to grow an unlimited number of myogenic progenitor cells,” said Nenad Bursac, a professor of biomedical engineering at Duke University.

“These progenitor cells resemble adult muscle stem cells called 'satellite cells' that can theoretically grow an entire muscle starting from a single cell,” said Prof Bursac. As they grow, the pluripotent stem cells were being filled with a molecule called Pax7, which instructs the cells to start becoming muscle.

Prof Bursac explained that with this technique, small samples of non-muscle tissue, like skin or blood, can be engineered to revert to a pluripotent state, and eventually grow an endless amount of functioning muscle fibres to test.



Professor Lingjun Roa, a postdoctoral researcher and first author of the study, said the success was due to the use of unique cell culture conditions and a 3D matrix that allowed the cells to grow and develop much faster and longer than the 2D approach that are typically used.

