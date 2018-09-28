Type O blood donors needed as stock in Singapore falls to low level

SINGAPORE: Calling for type O blood donors – Singapore's stockpile of the blood type has fallen to a low level, the Singapore Red Cross and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Friday (Sep 28).

The amount of type O blood in Singapore is currently about half of the required stockpile. About 500 donors are needed over the next two weeks to bring the national stockpile back to a healthy level, the agencies said in a joint press release.

Nearly half of patients in Singapore are from the type O blood group and can only receive blood of the same type, they added. Type O blood is also required for all patients during emergency situations when their blood groups are not known.

The Singapore Red Cross and HSA said they aim to have at least six days' supply to meet the daily transfusion needs and bleeding emergencies in Singapore.

They urged donors to visit Bloodbank@HSA, Bloodbank@Dhoby Ghaut, Bloodbank@Woodlands and Bloodbank@Westgate Tower as soon as they can.



Locations and opening hours of blood banks in Singapore. (Image: HSA/Singapore Red Cross)

Donors have to be healthy, aged between 16 and 60, and weigh at least 45kg. Those who have not made a donation in the past 12 weeks are also encouraged to donate.

Donors are advised to eat a light meal and drink plenty of fluids before a donation. They should also make sure that they have adequate rest the night before and on the day of donation.

Those aged 16 or 17 who would like to donate are required to bring a signed parental consent form. The form can be found on www.hsa.gov.sg/parent_consent.



Those who have not donated blood before in Singapore can visit www.hsa.gov.sg/donor_criteria or call 6220 0183 for more information or to make an appointment for blood donation.

