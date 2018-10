REUTERS: A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a ruling that canceled patents owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.

The ruling was a victory for a group of generic drug companies, including Mylan NV, that challenged the validity of Teva's patents in order to sell generic versions.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Bernadette Baum)